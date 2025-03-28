Australia's Pivotal Election: Housing Crisis and Inflation at the Forefront

Australians will face the polls on May 3 for a general election, with rising living costs and a housing crisis challenging the current government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labour Party works to secure a second term against Peter Dutton's conservative opposition.

Albanese initiated the election process on Friday, May 3, by meeting Governor-General Sam Mostyn. At Parliament House, he emphasized resilience in handling global challenges, aiming to reduce living costs while planning for the future.

Cost of living pressures have intensified since Labour's rise, prompting monetary responses. Housing policies differ, with Labour planning new builds and conservatives suggesting pension funds for home deposits. Both sides aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, with varied energy strategies.

