Australia Faces Tight Election Battle Amid Economic Woes

Australia is heading into a closely-watched general election on May 3, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared on Friday. The election comes amid mounting cost of living pressures that have become a pivotal issue for voters.

Polls suggest a fiercely contested race between the ruling center-left Labor party and the conservative Liberal-National coalition, spearheaded by Peter Dutton. The outcome could be influenced by a coalition of independent members and smaller parties, potentially tipping the scales if no major party secures a clear majority.

Australia's unique electoral framework features compulsory voting. With a three-year maximum term for the House of Representatives, the Prime Minister is responsible for calling the election. This cycle will see 150 seats contested in the lower house, with boundary changes in certain states. The Senate will also see half of its 76 seats in contention.

