Myanmar Junta Chief Seeks Legitimacy at Regional Summit

Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's military junta, is set to attend a rare regional summit in Thailand, aiming to secure key bilateral discussions, sources informed Reuters. The visit comes against the backdrop of heavy Western sanctions post-coup and exclusion from ASEAN summits due to non-compliance with a peace plan.

The summit, slated for April 3-4 in Bangkok, is part of the BIMSTEC platform, mainly consisting of South Asian countries. Myanmar has expressed intentions to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government's chief adviser, Muhammed Yunus. Myanmar officials have been actively pursuing these meetings, as reported by sources unwilling to publicly discuss the matter.

Myanmar's political turmoil persists following the military's ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, inciting mass protests and civil conflict. Min Aung Hlaing's attendance is seen as a tactical move to validate his governance and the upcoming elections. The junta is aiming for international recognition, albeit overshadowed by charges at the International Criminal Court over alleged human rights abuses.

