Raila Odinga Steps In: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

As tensions rise in South Sudan, Kenya has appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a special envoy to mediate. The nation is teetering on the brink of conflict as President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar's rift deepens, threatening to undo the 2018 peace pact.

Stalled provisions of the peace agreement, including elections and force unification, have fueled unrest. The detention of Machar has raised concerns, with the UN warning of a potential slide back into civil war. Accusations fly over the White Army's involvement in recent clashes, as both sides face scrutiny.

Regional leaders are engaged, with Kenyan President William Ruto and other East African officials working to de-escalate the situation. As Odinga prepares to visit Juba, hopes are pinned on diplomatic intervention to prevent further bloodshed in a region already scarred by years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)