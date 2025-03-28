RJD Challenges BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative with Satirical Posters

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through satirical posters. These were put up in response to BJP's distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the Muslim community ahead of the Eid festival, simultaneous with efforts to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

BJP, aiming to connect with minority communities, initiated a nationwide campaign on March 25. This drive included distributing kits containing edible items and clothing for women to Muslims, intended as a gesture of goodwill. However, the RJD countered with posters accusing the BJP of superficiality.

Positioned outside the residence of Rabri Devi, opposition leader and former Chief Minister, the posters depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with four arms holding labels like Waqf Bill and NRC. Accompanying text urged genuine acts of love over divisiveness, suggesting the NDA's motives were insincere.

(With inputs from agencies.)