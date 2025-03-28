Left Menu

RJD Challenges BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative with Satirical Posters

The RJD criticized BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to Muslims, calling it a superficial gesture amid the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Posters outside Rabri Devi's residence depicted BJP leaders, urging genuine love, not divisive tactics. The BJP aims to distribute kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims countrywide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:04 IST
RJD Challenges BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative with Satirical Posters
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through satirical posters. These were put up in response to BJP's distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the Muslim community ahead of the Eid festival, simultaneous with efforts to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

BJP, aiming to connect with minority communities, initiated a nationwide campaign on March 25. This drive included distributing kits containing edible items and clothing for women to Muslims, intended as a gesture of goodwill. However, the RJD countered with posters accusing the BJP of superficiality.

Positioned outside the residence of Rabri Devi, opposition leader and former Chief Minister, the posters depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with four arms holding labels like Waqf Bill and NRC. Accompanying text urged genuine acts of love over divisiveness, suggesting the NDA's motives were insincere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025