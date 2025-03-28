Left Menu

Power Struggle: Delhi's Energy Woes Amid Political Sparring

Power Minister Ashish Sood announces a review of power agreements amidst political tensions over power outages in Delhi. Kejriwal accuses the new government of worsening the power situation. Sood refutes these claims, citing maintenance and data-driven decisions to ensure reliable power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:09 IST
Power Minister Ashish Sood has announced a comprehensive review of the power purchase agreements involving discoms in Delhi, as rising political tensions mark the capital's evolving energy dynamics.

The announcement comes in the wake of allegations from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting deteriorating power conditions under the current administration. Kejriwal asserts that such issues did not occur during his governance. Sood countered these claims, labeling them as misleading and providing data to demonstrate that scheduled power outages for maintenance are a regular occurrence.

Focusing on transparency, Sood highlighted efforts to enhance Delhi's power infrastructure. He mentioned ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of a joint control room for real-time power monitoring, alongside plans for increased electricity procurement to meet peak demands and ensure stability in supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

