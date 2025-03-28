Power Struggle: Delhi's Energy Woes Amid Political Sparring

Power Minister Ashish Sood has announced a comprehensive review of the power purchase agreements involving discoms in Delhi, as rising political tensions mark the capital's evolving energy dynamics.

The announcement comes in the wake of allegations from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting deteriorating power conditions under the current administration. Kejriwal asserts that such issues did not occur during his governance. Sood countered these claims, labeling them as misleading and providing data to demonstrate that scheduled power outages for maintenance are a regular occurrence.

Focusing on transparency, Sood highlighted efforts to enhance Delhi's power infrastructure. He mentioned ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of a joint control room for real-time power monitoring, alongside plans for increased electricity procurement to meet peak demands and ensure stability in supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)