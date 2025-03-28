Trilateral Naval Drills: Responding to Tensions in the South China Sea

The United States, Japan, and the Philippines conducted joint naval drills off the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday, aimed at boosting crisis readiness amid escalating tensions with China. A Chinese military ship monitored from a distance as the exercises unfolded.

The Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity saw warships and aircraft from the three nations undertaking maneuvers, while a Chinese frigate attempted to enter the waters. The vessel was warned away by a Philippine frigate, ensuring safety during the drills, which were open to select Manila-based media.

These naval exercises underscore the strengthened trilateral security alliance, as countries strive to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region—a critical global trade route. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the importance of reinforcing security partnerships to deter Chinese aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)