Jharkhand Congress 100-Day Revamp Mission

The Jharkhand Congress has launched a 100-day initiative to reinforce its organizational structure. The party's district presidents have been tasked with specific goals, supported by senior leaders acting as observers. Regular meetings are encouraged to address local issues, with participation from Congress ministers, MLAs, and former officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:26 IST
The Jharkhand Congress has embarked on a strategic 100-day mission to fortify its organizational framework across the state. Party in-charge K Raju announced on Friday that district presidents have been assigned specific tasks focused on strengthening their regions.

To ensure the successful execution of these tasks, senior party figures have been appointed as observers to guide and support the district presidents. This setup is designed to streamline processes and elevate the party's presence at the grassroots level.

Regular district committee meetings, slated to occur monthly, will deliberate on local issues and strategize solutions. The initiative has seen strong participation from Congress ministers, MLAs, and past officials, underscoring a collective commitment to revitalizing the party's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

