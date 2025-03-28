Jharkhand Congress 100-Day Revamp Mission

The Jharkhand Congress has embarked on a strategic 100-day mission to fortify its organizational framework across the state. Party in-charge K Raju announced on Friday that district presidents have been assigned specific tasks focused on strengthening their regions.

To ensure the successful execution of these tasks, senior party figures have been appointed as observers to guide and support the district presidents. This setup is designed to streamline processes and elevate the party's presence at the grassroots level.

Regular district committee meetings, slated to occur monthly, will deliberate on local issues and strategize solutions. The initiative has seen strong participation from Congress ministers, MLAs, and past officials, underscoring a collective commitment to revitalizing the party's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)