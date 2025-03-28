U.S. Expands Arctic Interests: Tensions Rise in Greenland

U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland on Friday, signaling a continued interest in Arctic security and U.S. ambitions over the semi-autonomous Danish territory. His visit to the Pituffik military base underscores the strategic importance of Greenland amidst pressure for American control.

Greenland's new government, led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, urged unity in opposition to external pressures, while public protests erupted against U.S. intentions. Tensions remain high as Danish and Greenlandic leaders decry what they view as a lack of respect from the U.S.

Despite American interests in Greenland's resources, residents oppose becoming part of the United States. Protests and public statements emphasize that Greenland is not for sale, reflecting deep unease with current U.S. policy toward the island nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)