AJSU Chief Demands Overhaul in Jharkhand Leadership

Amid rising concerns over safety, the AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto on Friday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to resign, criticizing the alarmingly fragile law and order condition in the state following the brutal murder of Ratu block vice president, Bhupal Sao.

In a stark indictment of the current administration, Mahto lamented the frequency of attacks against political and social figures, underlining the alleged indifference from the authorities which, he claims, has further deteriorated public trust in governance.

Protests erupted in Ranchi's Pandra area where Sao was slain, as local communities took to the streets, barricading roads and closing markets, demanding accountability and a reset in the state's leadership to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)