Trump's Tariff Talks: A Global Trade Shakeup

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to negotiating tariff agreements with various countries. These deals come with a condition: they must follow the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump conveyed his intention to soon impose tariffs specifically targeting the pharmaceutical industry.

This announcement indicates a potential significant shift in global trade relations, affecting not only international commerce but also the U.S. pharmaceutical sector.

