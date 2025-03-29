Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talks: A Global Trade Shakeup

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to negotiate tariff deals with other countries, contingent on reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2. He also announced impending tariffs aimed at the pharmaceutical sector, hinting at significant shifts in global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:59 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to negotiating tariff agreements with various countries. These deals come with a condition: they must follow the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump conveyed his intention to soon impose tariffs specifically targeting the pharmaceutical industry.

This announcement indicates a potential significant shift in global trade relations, affecting not only international commerce but also the U.S. pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

