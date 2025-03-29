Trump's Tariff Talks: A Global Trade Shakeup
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to negotiate tariff deals with other countries, contingent on reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2. He also announced impending tariffs aimed at the pharmaceutical sector, hinting at significant shifts in global trade dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:59 IST
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to negotiating tariff agreements with various countries. These deals come with a condition: they must follow the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.
During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump conveyed his intention to soon impose tariffs specifically targeting the pharmaceutical industry.
This announcement indicates a potential significant shift in global trade relations, affecting not only international commerce but also the U.S. pharmaceutical sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- trade
- negotiation
- U.S.
- pharmaceutical
- Air Force One
- global
- tariff deals
- reciprocal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions
Vietnam Considers Duty Revisions to Ease U.S. Trade Tensions
Tightening the Noose: Expiry of U.S. License Reignites Pressure on Russian Energy Deals
Global Trade Tensions Stir Currency Markets, U.S. Dollar Strengthens
Tariff Tension: Possible 200% Duty Shakes European Wine Market in U.S.