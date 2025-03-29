Forging New Alliances: Bangladesh's Strategic Embrace of China
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, completed a four-day visit to China, aiming to strengthen ties and spur investment. Discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted economic collaboration, peace building, and potential health sector cooperation, positioning China as a strategic ally amidst Bangladesh's political challenges.
- Country:
- China
Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has signaled a critical diplomatic shift with a high-profile visit to China, emphasizing the significance of fostering stronger ties. As his four-day tour concluded on Saturday, Yunus reiterated the importance of viewing China as a powerful ally and economic partner.
During his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yunus advocated for increased Chinese investment to help stabilize Bangladesh's beleaguered economy. Talks also focused on the Teesta River Management Project and enticing Chinese firms to participate in further development initiatives.
The visit resulted in nine agreements, including economic and technical cooperation, cultural exchanges, and enhanced health sector collaboration. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to harness global resources and address pressing economic challenges, such as youth unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt to bring in Rs 3 lakh cr infra projects in Assam in addition to Rs 5 lakh cr proposed investment at recent biz summit: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah: Modi Restores Peace in Assam with Rs 8 Lakh Crore Investments
Task Force Paves Way for Investment Boom in Northeast India
Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Surge: A Game-Changer in Employment and Investment
Tariff Uncertainty Casts Shadow on US Investments, Says Tata Technologies' CEO