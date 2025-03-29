Left Menu

Forging New Alliances: Bangladesh's Strategic Embrace of China

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, completed a four-day visit to China, aiming to strengthen ties and spur investment. Discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted economic collaboration, peace building, and potential health sector cooperation, positioning China as a strategic ally amidst Bangladesh's political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:14 IST
  China

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has signaled a critical diplomatic shift with a high-profile visit to China, emphasizing the significance of fostering stronger ties. As his four-day tour concluded on Saturday, Yunus reiterated the importance of viewing China as a powerful ally and economic partner.

During his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yunus advocated for increased Chinese investment to help stabilize Bangladesh's beleaguered economy. Talks also focused on the Teesta River Management Project and enticing Chinese firms to participate in further development initiatives.

The visit resulted in nine agreements, including economic and technical cooperation, cultural exchanges, and enhanced health sector collaboration. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to harness global resources and address pressing economic challenges, such as youth unemployment.

