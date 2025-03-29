Scuffle at Purba Medinipur: Political Tensions Flare During Cooperative Bank Elections
Former West Bengal minister Akhil Giri was involved in a scuffle during an election process for board members of a cooperative bank in Purba Medinipur. Tensions rose between the TMC and BJP, leading to accusations and injuries. Giri blamed police actions, while BJP's Suvendu Adhikari criticized Giri's conduct.
In a dramatic turn of events in Purba Medinipur, former West Bengal minister and senior TMC MLA Akhil Giri was injured in a scuffle during the election of board members for a cooperative bank. The incident underscored the escalating tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.
The altercation occurred as rival groups from TMC and BJP clashed at the Contai Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank's polling booth. The senior police officer confirmed that casualties resulted from blows exchanged as both parties vied for control over 13 seats, with TMC securing one uncontested.
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and BJP member, accused Giri of inciting violence and disrupting the electoral process. Meanwhile, Giri attributed his injuries to police actions allegedly influenced by Adhikari, highlighting the charged political atmosphere.
