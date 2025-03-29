Left Menu

Bihar Congress Women's Wing Protests for Reservation Rights

The Bihar Congress' women's wing staged a protest march demanding the implementation of 33% women's reservation in legislative bodies. Led by Sarwat Jehan Fatma, they criticized the NDA government for delaying the act despite its passage in Parliament. Protestors aimed to meet the Bihar Governor for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:36 IST
Bihar Congress Women's Wing Protests for Reservation Rights
The Bihar Congress' women's wing organized a protest march on Saturday, urging for the immediate enforcement of the 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The demonstration, spearheaded by Bihar Mahila Congress president Sarwat Jehan Fatma, coincided with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state for a two-day tour.

The protest began at Belliey Road, where a large contingent of Congress women workers chanted slogans and held placards, criticizing the NDA government for purportedly stalling the Women's Reservation Act's implementation, despite its approval in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Fatma accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of being anti-women and failing to ensure women's safety and security in Bihar.

The protestors sought to meet Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to seek his intervention on the issue. However, they were halted midway and were not permitted to advance towards Raj Bhavan due to restrictions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

