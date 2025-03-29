Bihar Congress Women's Wing Protests for Reservation Rights

The Bihar Congress' women's wing organized a protest march on Saturday, urging for the immediate enforcement of the 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The demonstration, spearheaded by Bihar Mahila Congress president Sarwat Jehan Fatma, coincided with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state for a two-day tour.

The protest began at Belliey Road, where a large contingent of Congress women workers chanted slogans and held placards, criticizing the NDA government for purportedly stalling the Women's Reservation Act's implementation, despite its approval in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Fatma accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of being anti-women and failing to ensure women's safety and security in Bihar.

The protestors sought to meet Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to seek his intervention on the issue. However, they were halted midway and were not permitted to advance towards Raj Bhavan due to restrictions in the area.

