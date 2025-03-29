Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over UK Visit, Economic Comments

After a 6-day visit to London, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata amid backlash from the opposition. While her trip was deemed successful by her party, BJP leaders criticized her for comments doubting India's economic potential by 2060 and labeled her a traitor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:52 IST
Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over UK Visit, Economic Comments
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, returned to Kolkata on Saturday following a noteworthy 6-day trip to London. According to Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, the visit was a success despite disruptions caused by protestors during her speech at Oxford University's Kellogg College.

Ghosh defended Banerjee, emphasizing that she was open to dialogue but was disrupted by individuals with malign intentions. However, West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari labeled Banerjee a 'traitor,' urging foreign intervention against her for the alleged misconduct during the trip.

Criticism also arose from BJP leader Amit Malviya after Banerjee expressed skepticism over predictions of India's future economic status. In London, she disagreed with forecasts stating India would become the world's leading economy by 2060. Malviya condemned her stance, questioning her patriotism and conduct on international soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025