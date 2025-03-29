Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over UK Visit, Economic Comments

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, returned to Kolkata on Saturday following a noteworthy 6-day trip to London. According to Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, the visit was a success despite disruptions caused by protestors during her speech at Oxford University's Kellogg College.

Ghosh defended Banerjee, emphasizing that she was open to dialogue but was disrupted by individuals with malign intentions. However, West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari labeled Banerjee a 'traitor,' urging foreign intervention against her for the alleged misconduct during the trip.

Criticism also arose from BJP leader Amit Malviya after Banerjee expressed skepticism over predictions of India's future economic status. In London, she disagreed with forecasts stating India would become the world's leading economy by 2060. Malviya condemned her stance, questioning her patriotism and conduct on international soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)