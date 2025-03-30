Left Menu

Syria's New Transitional Government: A Diverse Cabinet for a New Era

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has appointed a new transitional government, featuring 23 ministers from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds. This move marks a shift from Assad family rule and aims to enhance Syria’s international relations. Key figures include Yarub Badr, Hind Kabawat, and Raed al-Saleh.

Updated: 30-03-2025 04:10 IST
In a significant move toward political reform, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa unveiled a new transitional government. The newly appointed 23-member cabinet represents a broad spectrum of Syria's ethnic and religious communities, signaling a shift away from the Assad family's long-standing dominance and fostering improved ties with Western nations.

Prominent appointments in the new cabinet aim to reflect inclusivity, such as Yarub Badr, an Alawite, as transportation minister, and Amgad Badr from the Druze community as agriculture minister. Hind Kabawat, a Christian known for her work in women's empowerment, will lead social affairs and labor.

In a pioneering decision, Raed al-Saleh, head of the White Helmets rescue group, was named as Syria's first minister of emergencies. Sharaa's government, without a prime minister, is structured to guide the nation through its transitional period, emphasizing Islamic law, women's rights, and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

