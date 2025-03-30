Left Menu

Elon Musk's Million-Dollar Political Controversy in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin court denied Attorney General Josh Kaul's request to block Elon Musk from offering USD 1 million to voters at a rally ahead of a key Supreme Court election. The court race, fueled by massive spending from both sides, has significant implications for ideological control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 30-03-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 04:14 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a Wisconsin appellate court has rejected Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's bid to prevent Elon Musk from dispensing USD 1 million checks to two voters at an upcoming rally. The decision comes amid a fiercely contested Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, which has drawn considerable national attention and financial resources.

Josh Kaul had argued that Musk's offer violated state election laws, which prohibit providing anything of value to sway voter decisions. Despite these claims, Musk's political activities in support of Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel are set to continue, as he rallies with USD 20 million in backing against opponents supporting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

As the election showdown approaches, the outcome could redefine the ideological balance of the court, impacting critical rulings on issues like abortion rights and voting laws. The Wisconsin race underscores the high-stakes nature of judicial elections in shaping the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

