Rajasthan Day: Wishing a Prosperous Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Rajasthan Day, expressing hopes for the state's continuous progress. Rajasthan, established in 1949, symbolizes courage and valor. Modi emphasized the importance of its people in setting new development standards and contributing to national prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:28 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Rajasthan Day with warm greetings, emphasizing the state's ongoing developmental aspirations.

Rajasthan, renowned for its courage and valor, celebrates its founding day, marking its establishment in 1949.

Modi lauded the state's hardworking and talented citizens for their role in setting new development benchmarks and contributing significantly to the nation's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

