Netanyahu's Defiant Hungary Trip Amid ICC Warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Hungary despite an ICC arrest warrant. Invited by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Netanyahu's trip raises questions as Hungary, an EU member, is obligated to honor the warrant. This marks Netanyahu's second international trip since the warrant's issuance.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary this week, a move that notably defies an International Criminal Court arrest warrant regarding alleged war crimes in Gaza. His office announced the trip on Sunday.
The visit is scheduled to commence on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday, during which Netanyahu will engage in official discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban extended the invitation in November, shortly after the ICC issued the warrant, openly stating that Hungary will not adhere to the court's demands.
Despite being a member of the ICC, Hungary, under Orban's leadership, often challenges the European Union's stance on democratic standards and human rights. Netanyahu's visit marks his second international trip since the warrants were issued, following a February meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel has strongly criticized the charges, labeling them as "false and absurd." Additionally, the ICC has issued a warrant for Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations
Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Casualties of Israeli Air Strike
Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza
Israel's Netanyahu announces plans to seek the dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat Amid Fresh Strikes