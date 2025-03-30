Nitish Kumar Calls Past Alliance with Mahagathbandhan a Mistake, Commits to NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged on Sunday that aligning with the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) twice was an error, assuring it would not be repeated. Kumar attributed his political ascent to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his allegiance to the NDA and the state's initiatives for development and women's empowerment.

Addressing a public gathering in Patna, Kumar stated, "We erred by aligning with the Mahagathbandhan. Now, we have resolved that this will not happen again. Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a crucial role in making me the Chief Minister, and we cannot forget that." He highlighted government efforts since 2006 in Panchayat Raj and the empowerment of women.

Kumar noted the remarkable rise in women's representation, exceeding 50 percent in various elections, and the expansion of the Jeevika self-help groups, even planning their introduction in urban areas. He acknowledged central support in Bihar's advancements across infrastructure, industry, flood control, health, and tourism sectors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the NDA meeting with Kumar and inaugurated several development projects in Patna. Shah criticized former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, labeling it as an era of "Jungle Raj" while emphasizing misgovernance and the infamous fodder scam during Yadav's administration. Shah inaugurated several development projects during his address.

