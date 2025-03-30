Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Controversial Gesture Sparks RJD Outcry

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faced criticism from RJD for placing his arm around a woman at a public event attended by Amit Shah. The incident was highlighted by the opposition as 'objectionable,' alleging it shamed the state. The RJD accused Kumar of deteriorating health and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:08 IST
Nitish Kumar's Controversial Gesture Sparks RJD Outcry
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself under fire from the RJD on Sunday for a public interaction deemed inappropriate by the opposition party. Kumar was seen placing his arm around a woman at an event also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The incident took place at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, where central and state projects worth over Rs 800 crore were launched. Shah distributed 'dummy cheques' to beneficiaries, including one woman who needed guidance to pose for a photo. It was then that Kumar, aged 74, assisted her, sparking criticism from the RJD.

The opposition party shared a video of the gesture on its social media, criticizing Kumar's actions and accusing the BJP of being 'helpless.' They suggested that Kumar's health was deteriorating, questioning his governance, and posed a rhetorical question about the behavior of past chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025