Nitish Kumar's Controversial Gesture Sparks RJD Outcry

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself under fire from the RJD on Sunday for a public interaction deemed inappropriate by the opposition party. Kumar was seen placing his arm around a woman at an event also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The incident took place at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, where central and state projects worth over Rs 800 crore were launched. Shah distributed 'dummy cheques' to beneficiaries, including one woman who needed guidance to pose for a photo. It was then that Kumar, aged 74, assisted her, sparking criticism from the RJD.

The opposition party shared a video of the gesture on its social media, criticizing Kumar's actions and accusing the BJP of being 'helpless.' They suggested that Kumar's health was deteriorating, questioning his governance, and posed a rhetorical question about the behavior of past chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)