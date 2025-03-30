Left Menu

Trump's Third Term Talk: Reality or Rhetoric?

Former President Donald Trump stated he wasn't joking about considering a third presidential term, despite it being unconstitutional. In a telephone interview, he mentioned it's too early to consider it but implied there might be ways to pursue it, without detailing any specific methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:30 IST
Trump's Third Term Talk: Reality or Rhetoric?
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, former President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that he was serious about contemplating a third presidential term. Although such a term would defy the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Trump indicated that the possibility, though premature, was not entirely off the table.

During a telephone conversation with NBC News, Trump stated, "No, I'm not joking. I'm not joking," but also acknowledged that it was "far too early to think about it." His comments open the door to speculation about potential methods to extend his presidential tenure.

The U.S. Constitution imposes a two-term limit on presidents, regardless of whether those terms are consecutive. Trump's suggestion of alternative methods, though unelaborated, hints at his continuous influence and the political strategies he might explore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025