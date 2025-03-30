Trump's Third Term Talk: Reality or Rhetoric?

In a surprising revelation, former President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that he was serious about contemplating a third presidential term. Although such a term would defy the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Trump indicated that the possibility, though premature, was not entirely off the table.

During a telephone conversation with NBC News, Trump stated, "No, I'm not joking. I'm not joking," but also acknowledged that it was "far too early to think about it." His comments open the door to speculation about potential methods to extend his presidential tenure.

The U.S. Constitution imposes a two-term limit on presidents, regardless of whether those terms are consecutive. Trump's suggestion of alternative methods, though unelaborated, hints at his continuous influence and the political strategies he might explore.

(With inputs from agencies.)