France Stands Strong Amid Trade Tensions with the U.S.
France hopes to avoid a trade war with the U.S., but is prepared to respond to tariffs announced by President Trump. Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin emphasizes the need for European unity and discusses upcoming talks with the U.S. over Trump's diversity ban affecting French businesses.
France is standing firm, hoping to avert a trade war with the United States, while readying measures to retaliate if President Donald Trump's announced tariffs proceed. France's commerce and trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, voiced this stance on Wednesday.
In an RTL radio interview on Monday, Saint-Martin stressed the necessity for European unity in not succumbing to trade wars they did not initiate. He advocates for always presenting a positive agenda in negotiations.
Saint-Martin also disclosed impending discussions with the U.S. Embassy in Paris, aiming to express France's disapproval of Trump's directive requiring French companies to adhere to a diversity ban.
