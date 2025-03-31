Left Menu

France Stands Strong Amid Trade Tensions with the U.S.

France hopes to avoid a trade war with the U.S., but is prepared to respond to tariffs announced by President Trump. Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin emphasizes the need for European unity and discusses upcoming talks with the U.S. over Trump's diversity ban affecting French businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:37 IST
France is standing firm, hoping to avert a trade war with the United States, while readying measures to retaliate if President Donald Trump's announced tariffs proceed. France's commerce and trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, voiced this stance on Wednesday.

In an RTL radio interview on Monday, Saint-Martin stressed the necessity for European unity in not succumbing to trade wars they did not initiate. He advocates for always presenting a positive agenda in negotiations.

Saint-Martin also disclosed impending discussions with the U.S. Embassy in Paris, aiming to express France's disapproval of Trump's directive requiring French companies to adhere to a diversity ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

