France Stands Strong Amid Trade Tensions with the U.S.

France is standing firm, hoping to avert a trade war with the United States, while readying measures to retaliate if President Donald Trump's announced tariffs proceed. France's commerce and trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, voiced this stance on Wednesday.

In an RTL radio interview on Monday, Saint-Martin stressed the necessity for European unity in not succumbing to trade wars they did not initiate. He advocates for always presenting a positive agenda in negotiations.

Saint-Martin also disclosed impending discussions with the U.S. Embassy in Paris, aiming to express France's disapproval of Trump's directive requiring French companies to adhere to a diversity ban.

