Chaos Unfolds at Congress' 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do Yatra'

Bihar's Araria district witnessed chaos during the Congress' 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra', following an incident involving NSUI's AICC in-charge, Kanhaiya Kumar. The disorder erupted when private security guards, tasked with safeguarding Kumar, reportedly pushed party workers attempting to take selfies with him.

The conflict took place on Sunday as the yatra approached the SSB campus. With party workers jostling for a photo opportunity, Kumar's security detail intervened, prompting an altercation between security personnel and zealous supporters.

The escalating tensions led Kanhaiya Kumar to depart from the yatra. A video documenting the fracas swiftly circulated on social media, capturing widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)