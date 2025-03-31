Left Menu

Legal Verdict Looms Over Marine Le Pen's Political Future

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces a court ruling that could bar her from the 2027 presidential race due to embezzlement charges. Accused of misusing EU funds, a guilty verdict could lead to a five-year political ban, impacting her political future and the National Rally party.

Updated: 31-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:40 IST
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen appeared in court on Monday, facing a pivotal trial that could determine her political future and potentially see her barred from the 2027 presidential race. The court is set to rule on embezzlement charges that claim she misused over 3 million euros of European Parliament funds.

Prosecutors allege that Le Pen, alongside National Rally members, unlawfully diverted funds intended for parliamentary work to pay France-based staff. Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the prosecution seeks her "political death," paralleling claims from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding legal challenges.

A possible guilty verdict with a five-year public office ban could dismantle Le Pen's ambitions, while acquittal may fortify her position in French politics. Tension runs high as political figures express concern over judicial influence on candidacy decisions. The ruling, expected to start at 10 am, may extend for hours, drawing keen attention nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

