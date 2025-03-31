Judicial Blow: Far-Right Leader Le Pen Found Guilty of Embezzlement

A French court has rendered a guilty verdict against far-right leader Marine Le Pen for misappropriating European Union funds. The conviction could disrupt her intentions to run for president in 2027, casting a shadow over French political landscapes.

The allegations against Le Pen involved diverting over €3 million in EU funds to pay National Rally party staff working in France, which prosecutors argue was meant for other purposes. Judge Benedicte de Perthuis found Le Pen and several other former members of the European Parliament guilty of misappropriating these funds.

Public reaction to the conviction has been mixed, with some expressing concerns about the judiciary's role in political matters. Marine Le Pen, alongside her political allies, claims this move is an overreach of judicial power, echoing past sentiments from international political scenes.

