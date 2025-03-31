Left Menu

Shockwaves as Marine Le Pen Barred from 2027 Election: A Political Earthquake in France

Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, has been convicted of embezzlement, receiving a five-year ban from running for public office and a four-year prison sentence. The case revolves around misuse of EU funds. Her appeal could determine her future political career and impact France's political landscape.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement and banned from public office for five years, eliminating her from the 2027 presidential race unless she wins an appeal. The court also sentenced her to a four-year prison term, with two years suspended for home detention, and fined her 100,000 euros.

Le Pen and the National Rally party were accused of misusing 4.1 million euros of European Parliament funds to benefit the party domestically. The ruling has intensified debates on judicial overreach, with figures from both the left and right expressing concerns over the court's influence on political eligibility, sparking allegations of 'lawfare'.

As the appeal process unfolds, the future of the RN and Le Pen's political career remains uncertain. Party leaders prepare for potential new leadership under Jordan Bardella, while the conviction sends ripples through the French political spectrum. Critics and supporters alike see this as a pivotal moment for French democracy.

