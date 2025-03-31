Tension in Zimbabwe: Veterans Clash with Mnangagwa Over Term Extension
Heavy police presence in Zimbabwe's cities subdued protests against plans to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond the constitutional limit. Independence war veterans, previously supporters, now oppose this move, fearing a power grab. Businesses closed fearing unrest, while political analysts warn that the economic shutdown sent a stark message to leaders.
In Zimbabwe's major cities, heavy police deployment on Monday curbed planned protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's proposed term extension. This move comes despite calls by prominent independence war veterans, who had previously supported Mnangagwa, for mass demonstrations.
The ruling ZANU-PF party had earlier suggested extending Mnangagwa's term until 2030, a plan that has met resistance not only from war veterans but also amidst fears of an economic downturn. Businesses across Harare and Bulawayo shut down, anticipating unrest.
While the government maintains that the situation remains calm, analysts warn that the closures signal widespread discontent. The veterans' dissent underscores emerging fractures within ZANU-PF, pointing to potential upheavals as the country confronts pressing political dilemmas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
