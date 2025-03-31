Left Menu

A Surge in Violence: Ramadan Attacks in Pakistan Peak Over Decade

Pakistan witnessed the highest number of militant attacks during Ramadan in a decade. Despite a previous trend of reduced hostilities during this month, violence has surged. The Pak Institute for Peace Studies reported 84 attacks this Ramadan compared to 26 attacks last year.

A Surge in Violence: Ramadan Attacks in Pakistan Peak Over Decade
Pakistan experienced a significant increase in militant attacks this Ramadan, marking the highest number in a decade, according to reports.

In contrast to previous patterns where militant activity decreased during the holy month, this year's violence escalated dramatically across the country.

The Pak Institute for Peace Studies documented at least 84 attacks during Ramadan, which concluded Sunday, compared to just 26 incidents in the previous year.

