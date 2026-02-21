Trump Tightens Trade Tariff Grip with Maximum Legal Increase

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday his intention to elevate U.S. import tariffs from 10% to 15%, hitting the maximum legal threshold after a Supreme Court ruling nullified his earlier program.

The new tariff structure, grounded in Section 122, allows these rates for 150 days without Congressional approval, diverging from the previous court-invalidated tariffs.

Trump aims to exploit legal provisions permitting tariffs on specific goods or nations, justifying them through national security investigations and alleged unfair trade activities. Despite judicial setbacks, Trump's aggressive trade strategy remains unwavering.