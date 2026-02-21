Trump Tightens Trade Tariff Grip with Maximum Legal Increase
President Donald Trump announced an increase in U.S. import tariffs from 10% to 15% after the Supreme Court struck down his previous tariff program. The adjustment, falling under Section 122, requires Congressional approval beyond 150 days. Trump plans further measures citing national security and unfair trade practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:18 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday his intention to elevate U.S. import tariffs from 10% to 15%, hitting the maximum legal threshold after a Supreme Court ruling nullified his earlier program.
The new tariff structure, grounded in Section 122, allows these rates for 150 days without Congressional approval, diverging from the previous court-invalidated tariffs.
Trump aims to exploit legal provisions permitting tariffs on specific goods or nations, justifying them through national security investigations and alleged unfair trade activities. Despite judicial setbacks, Trump's aggressive trade strategy remains unwavering.
ALSO READ
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Global Tariffs to 15%
Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies
Trump Ups the Ante: Tariffs Raised Amidst Supreme Court Showdown
Trump's Tariff Twist: A Bold Move to Boost America's Economy Amidst Supreme Court Showdown