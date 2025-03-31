Left Menu

Diplomatic Showdown: Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Over Allegations

Moldova has expelled three Russian diplomats, citing accusations of aiding a lawmaker's escape amid charges of illegal political funding. The incident underscores tensions between Moldova's pro-European government and Russia, with allegations of interference in Moldova's judicial system. Russia dismisses these claims as unfounded.

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday, charging that Russia's embassy facilitated the escape of pro-Kremlin lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschii, preventing his imprisonment for illegal political funding.

The recent incident highlights Moldova's ongoing accusations against Russia of meddling in its internal affairs, a claim Russia firmly denies. In response, Moldova's President Maia Sandu fiercely criticized Russian interference, asserting that such actions are unacceptable.

Moldova's government, striving to join the EU by 2030, faces challenges with pro-Russian parties. Upcoming elections will test the current administration's pro-European agenda as further allegations of political fund misappropriations emerge.

