Nepal Tensions Rise Amid Pro-Monarchy Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli has accused former king Gyanendra Shah of inciting violent protests by monarchy supporters. The demonstrations resulted in deaths, injuries, and widespread vandalism. Oli emphasized the importance of legal consequences and transparency, urging the former king to clarify his stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli has held former king Gyanendra Shah accountable for last week's violent episodes in Kathmandu, which saw two deaths and more than 110 injuries.

Addressing parliament, Oli demanded clarity from Shah about his involvement in the protests orchestrated by monarchical supporters in Tinkune.

The prime minister assured parliament that justice will be served, particularly after accusations that protesters attacked media houses, torched a medicine factory, and even attempted terrorist acts at state facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

