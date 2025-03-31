Seismic Shifts in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Conviction and Ban

A French court has barred Marine Le Pen, a central figure in far-right politics, from public office for five years following her conviction for embezzlement. This verdict effectively rules her out of the 2027 presidential race unless an appeal overturns the ruling.

The decision has significant implications for French politics, as it may deepen discord in the National Rally faction, the largest party in France's parliament. Le Pen was found guilty of misappropriating EU funds, a charge she and her allies have dismissed as politically motivated.

It remains uncertain how the National Rally will pivot in the wake of Le Pen's absence. Allies from various European countries have rallied in her defense, decrying the verdict as judicial overreach. The political landscape is expected to undergo substantial realignment ahead of the next elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)