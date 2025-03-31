Marine Le Pen's Ban: Political Reactions Ignite Global Debate

Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Rally, has been barred from running for public office for five years after her conviction for embezzlement. This decision casts doubt on her participation in the 2027 presidential race, fueling global political commentary.

Reactions poured in from across the political spectrum. Donald Trump Jr. questioned the system, while Elon Musk called it a manipulation of the legal process by the left. Meanwhile, former President Francois Hollande defended the judiciary's independence, and Eric Zemmour argued for Le Pen's legitimacy as a candidate.

Other international political figures weighed in, highlighting a perceived bias against right-wing politicians. Figures like Matteo Salvini and Dmitry Peskov suggested democratic norms are being compromised. The case underscores contentious divisions in political discourse, both in France and internationally.

