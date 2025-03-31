Left Menu

KTR Criticizes Land Acquisition At Hyderabad Central University

BRS working president KT Rama Rao questions the Telangana government's urgency in acquiring Hyderabad Central University's land. KTR warns of environmental consequences, supports student protests against the move, and assures efforts to involve the Central government in addressing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:41 IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Telangana state government's decision, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has voiced concerns over the swift acquisition of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land, highlighting potential environmental repercussions.

Questioning the state's urgency, KTR emphasized the area's importance as the 'last green lung' of the city, cautioning against turning it into a 'concrete jungle' without an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Highlighting dissatisfaction with the government, he lamented the shift from educational facilities to massive constructions, labeling it as asset-stripping. BRS has pledged support for student protests, with KTR urging expansion of the agitation to other universities and seeking the intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to safeguard the land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

