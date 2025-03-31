Renewing Market Confidence: Colombia's Public Credit Transformation

Javier Cuellar, the new director of Public Credit in Colombia, announced on Monday his intention to restore market confidence amid ongoing uncertainties regarding the nation's fiscal trajectory and the recent change in its finance ministry.

Cuellar, previously the president of the National Guarantee Fund, has taken over from Jose Roberto Acosta. He has scheduled a meeting with market-making agents, pivotal participants in Colombia's domestic public debt auctions, an essential method of supplementing government funds post-tax collection.

In a message obtained by Reuters, he emphasized his commitment to bolstering investment interest and enforcing fiscal responsibility. This shift coincides with the induction of Colombian Finance Minister German Avila, who will tackle the country's fiscal challenges, following the brief tenure of his predecessor, Diego Guevara.

