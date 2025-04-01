Optimism in Diplomacy: Russia and U.S. Take First Steps

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and the United States have initiated efforts aimed at normalizing their strained relations. This initiative has been praised by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who expressed optimism over its potential impact on global power dynamics.

Wang Yi's remarks, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency, highlighted the importance of this step in fostering stability amid a challenging international atmosphere. He emphasized that improving relations between these major powers could inspire hope in an otherwise disappointing global situation.

The visit follows a Kremlin announcement that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Wang Yi during his stay in Moscow, further affirming the significance of these diplomatic overtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)