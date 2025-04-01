Tragedy in Lithuania: US Army Soldiers Found Dead in Swamp

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three US Army soldiers were discovered in an armored vehicle submerged in a swamp in Lithuania, according to the US Army Europe and Africa Command.

The recovery of the soldiers came after a six-day extensive search operation involving U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian armed forces. The incident occurred during a tactical training exercise when the soldiers and their vehicle went missing. Efforts to recover the M88 Hercules vehicle were bolstered by specialized equipment and hundreds of personnel.

While the identities of the soldiers from the 1st Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, are withheld, the search for a fourth missing soldier continues. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with US and Lithuanian authorities at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)