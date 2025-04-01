Left Menu

Tragedy in Lithuania: US Army Soldiers Found Dead in Swamp

Three US Army soldiers were found dead in Lithuania, after their armoured vehicle submerged in a swamp during a training exercise. A joint rescue operation involving U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian forces led to the recovery, while the search for a fourth soldier continues. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three US Army soldiers were discovered in an armored vehicle submerged in a swamp in Lithuania, according to the US Army Europe and Africa Command.

The recovery of the soldiers came after a six-day extensive search operation involving U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian armed forces. The incident occurred during a tactical training exercise when the soldiers and their vehicle went missing. Efforts to recover the M88 Hercules vehicle were bolstered by specialized equipment and hundreds of personnel.

While the identities of the soldiers from the 1st Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, are withheld, the search for a fourth missing soldier continues. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with US and Lithuanian authorities at the helm.

