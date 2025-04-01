Greenland's Path to Independence: Strengthening Danish Ties

In a significant political development, incoming Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has stated Greenland's intention to fortify its ties with Denmark until the Arctic island can achieve full sovereignty.

Nielsen, who recently assumed office leading a four-party coalition, emphasized the importance of Denmark-Greenland relations amidst U.S. interests in the region voiced by President Donald Trump.

Nielsen reiterated Greenland's commitment to a respectful partnership with the United States regarding trade and national security, while affirming that Greenland will never be absorbed by America nor remain under Danish control permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)