Left Menu

Greenland's Path to Independence: Strengthening Danish Ties

Greenland's new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has reaffirmed the island's aim for independence from Denmark. While strengthening its relationship with Denmark, Greenland seeks a respectful partnership with the U.S. amidst American interests. The island remains determined to become sovereign while maintaining strategic international relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:29 IST
Greenland's Path to Independence: Strengthening Danish Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, incoming Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has stated Greenland's intention to fortify its ties with Denmark until the Arctic island can achieve full sovereignty.

Nielsen, who recently assumed office leading a four-party coalition, emphasized the importance of Denmark-Greenland relations amidst U.S. interests in the region voiced by President Donald Trump.

Nielsen reiterated Greenland's commitment to a respectful partnership with the United States regarding trade and national security, while affirming that Greenland will never be absorbed by America nor remain under Danish control permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025