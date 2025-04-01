South Korea Braces for High-Stakes Verdict: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Decision Looms
South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide on April 4 whether to permanently remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office or reinstate him. Yoon was impeached for alleged constitutional violations, including declaring martial law without grounds, amidst political tension with the opposition.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea will announce a pivotal decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on April 4. This ruling could either permanently remove Yoon from office or reinstate his presidency, a scenario that holds significant implications for the nation's future.
Yoon, who faced impeachment by parliament on December 14, was accused of overstepping constitutional boundaries when he declared martial law without just cause. The court's decision will be made public at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), with a live broadcast available to ensure transparency.
Yoon has consistently denied intentions to fully enforce military rule, emphasizing that his actions were merely a warning against the opposition Democratic Party's parliamentary dominance. He asserted that his declaration was an urgent appeal to counteract opposition forces he viewed as detrimental to South Korea's stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Opposition's View on Modi's Podcast
Owaisi Leads Opposition to Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Jantar Mantar Protest
Railways in Crisis: Opposition Blasts Government Over 'Failed Budget'
BJP Accuses Opposition of Misleading Muslims Over Waqf Act Amendment
Yogi Adityanath Hails Fair Recruitment in UP Amid Opposition Criticism