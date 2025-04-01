South Korea Braces for High-Stakes Verdict: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Decision Looms

The Constitutional Court of South Korea will announce a pivotal decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on April 4. This ruling could either permanently remove Yoon from office or reinstate his presidency, a scenario that holds significant implications for the nation's future.

Yoon, who faced impeachment by parliament on December 14, was accused of overstepping constitutional boundaries when he declared martial law without just cause. The court's decision will be made public at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), with a live broadcast available to ensure transparency.

Yoon has consistently denied intentions to fully enforce military rule, emphasizing that his actions were merely a warning against the opposition Democratic Party's parliamentary dominance. He asserted that his declaration was an urgent appeal to counteract opposition forces he viewed as detrimental to South Korea's stability.

