Left Menu

China's Stern Military Message: Exercises Around Taiwan

China conducted significant joint military exercises around Taiwan as a warning against Taiwanese independence. These drills, involving multiple military branches, are a demonstration of China's sovereignty claims over the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:04 IST
China's Stern Military Message: Exercises Around Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold military maneuver, China launched extensive joint exercises around Taiwan, citing them as a stern warning against Taiwanese independence forces. The drills underscore China's enduring claims to sovereignty over Taiwan.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command has mobilized its army, navy, air, and rocket forces from various directions aimed at Taiwan, as announced by Senior Colonel Shi Yi via state media.

Primarily involving sea-air combat patrols and strategic blockades, these exercises mark the first major drill since the commencement of US President Donald Trump's second term, echoing similar past exercises but with heightened intensity and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025