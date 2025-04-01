China's Stern Military Message: Exercises Around Taiwan

In a bold military maneuver, China launched extensive joint exercises around Taiwan, citing them as a stern warning against Taiwanese independence forces. The drills underscore China's enduring claims to sovereignty over Taiwan.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command has mobilized its army, navy, air, and rocket forces from various directions aimed at Taiwan, as announced by Senior Colonel Shi Yi via state media.

Primarily involving sea-air combat patrols and strategic blockades, these exercises mark the first major drill since the commencement of US President Donald Trump's second term, echoing similar past exercises but with heightened intensity and purpose.

