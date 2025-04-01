Left Menu

Baerbock Warns Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to Kyiv, urged the U.S. not to be deceived by Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'stalling tactics.' She emphasized this stance ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting, where the issue will be discussed with the American delegation.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking from Kyiv, cautioned the United States against falling for what she termed as 'stalling tactics' by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Her remarks come as tensions heighten on the international diplomatic stage.

In a statement issued from Kyiv on Tuesday, Baerbock underlined the importance of vigilance against Moscow's maneuvers, labeling them as attempts to delay or derail substantive negotiations. She stressed that this issue would be a focal point at the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

Baerbock's visit to Kyiv underscores the critical nature of the ongoing discussions and the urgency with which allied nations must address what she perceives as deceptive strategies employed by the Kremlin.

