Opposition Walks Out Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition MPs, led by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, walked out in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the government of stifling democratic debate. The bill has sparked criticism for alleged constitutional violations, as the opposition demands a full discussion to address concerns over transparency and religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:58 IST
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (left), Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (centre) and other leader (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the government of curtailing democratic discourse in the Lok Sabha. Gogoi announced a walkout by opposition MPs, emphasizing that the nation is witnessing the steady suppression of democratic expression in the country's legislative body.

Gogoi further criticized the government for pushing its agenda without accommodating alternative viewpoints. During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, opposition members exited in protest, demanding comprehensive discussions on pressing issues like the Waqf Amendment Bill, Presidential Rule in Manipur, and the linkage of voter EPIC cards with Aadhar under rule 193.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee echoed dissatisfaction, highlighting the frustration over not being allowed to address key issues in Parliament. Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi branded the bill as unconstitutional, claiming it violates several constitutional articles. In contrast, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, stating the Waqf laws have been long-standing and are not infringing on rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

