Left Menu

Times Now Summit 2025: Visionary Closing and Strategic Insights

The Times Now Summit 2025 wrapped up with impactful speeches by Mr. Vineet and Amit Shah. Discussions centered on India's growth, strategic vision, and challenges like caste census, President's Rule in Manipur, and national unity. The focus on Atmanirbharta and equitable opportunities signifies India's future path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:14 IST
Times Now Summit 2025: Visionary Closing and Strategic Insights
  • Country:
  • India

The Times Now Summit 2025 concluded with striking remarks from Mr. Vineet, MD of The Times Group, emphasizing India's forward path through self-reliance and innovation. Highlighting the summit's significant outcomes, he stressed the importance of five pillars: Innovation, Infrastructure, Inclusivity, Indigenous Strength, and Integrity for a developed Bharat.

The event's highlight was a discourse by Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, who elaborated on India's strategic vision. Addressing contentious issues like the caste census, President's Rule in Manipur, and the inflow of foreign influences, Shah reinforced commitments to national integrity and peaceful resolutions.

The summit, presented by Dream Sports and powered by Pernod Ricard India, hosted eminent guests and partners, aiming to create a roadmap for India's sustainable future. Sessions lingered on how India can enhance its global standing while improving internal governance and public welfare mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025