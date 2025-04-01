Times Now Summit 2025: Visionary Closing and Strategic Insights

The Times Now Summit 2025 concluded with striking remarks from Mr. Vineet, MD of The Times Group, emphasizing India's forward path through self-reliance and innovation. Highlighting the summit's significant outcomes, he stressed the importance of five pillars: Innovation, Infrastructure, Inclusivity, Indigenous Strength, and Integrity for a developed Bharat.

The event's highlight was a discourse by Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, who elaborated on India's strategic vision. Addressing contentious issues like the caste census, President's Rule in Manipur, and the inflow of foreign influences, Shah reinforced commitments to national integrity and peaceful resolutions.

The summit, presented by Dream Sports and powered by Pernod Ricard India, hosted eminent guests and partners, aiming to create a roadmap for India's sustainable future. Sessions lingered on how India can enhance its global standing while improving internal governance and public welfare mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)