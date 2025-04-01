Germany's Migration Policy: A Tug of Coalition Dynamics

Germany's interior minister has declared triumph over irregular immigration with heightened deportations and diminished asylum claims, positioning her party for coalition talks. Nancy Faeser, a Social Democrat, continues as acting minister amid negotiations with election victors, the conservatives, with immigration as a decisive issue.

Conservative leader Friedrich Merz, who seeks to regain voters lost to the far right, promised to strengthen border controls against undocumented individuals. In contrast, the SPD critiques this hard-line stance for allegedly breaching EU law, emphasizing successful migration management under current leadership.

As coalition negotiations unfold, leaked drafts reveal diverging party positions on immigrant handling. While conservatives prioritize expulsion, the SPD advocates for integration and workforce recruitment. These policies are amid a growing right-wing influence, exemplified by AfD's poll rise. As political tensions simmer, these immigration dialogues shape Germany's future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)