Trump's Tariff Tactics Tantalize Global Markets
The White House proposes tariffs around 20% on U.S. imports, as President Trump plans to announce his comprehensive tariff strategy targeting unfairly treating countries. While final decisions are pending, the potential use of import revenue for tax benefits is being considered, heightening global market anticipation.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that White House aides are proposing significant tariffs of nearly 20% on most U.S. imports. This news comes as consumers and markets eagerly anticipate President Donald Trump's detailed plan regarding these reciprocal tariffs.
President Trump, who has pledged to reveal his extensive proposal on Wednesday, stated that the tariffs would be directed at all nations. On Monday, the White House noted that any country deemed to have treated Americans unfairly should be prepared for a tariff response. However, according to the Post, a final decision has not yet been made, with several strategies under consideration. The administration is also contemplating using expected revenue from these tariffs for a tax dividend or refund, as indicated by three anonymous sources cited in the report.
The White House has not yet commented on these proposals. As global investors await further information on President Trump's tariffs, it's worth noting that the Republican leader has already implemented tariffs on materials like aluminum, steel, autos, and escalated tariffs on Chinese goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
