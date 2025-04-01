Left Menu

Union Home Minister's Jammu and Kashmir Visit: Clarifications and Intentions

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was planned prior to the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Kathua. Shah's visit aims to review the security situation and developmental projects. Abdullah also opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:59 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir this week is unrelated to the current anti-militancy operation in Kathua, which was planned before Shah's itinerary was finalized. Abdullah made these remarks after launching a free bus service for women.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Shah's scheduled visit, set for April 7-8, is intended to review security measures and counter-insurgency operations in the Union Territory. Additionally, Shah plans to address a public meeting in Jammu and review development work in Srinagar, where he will also inaugurate new projects.

In another matter, Abdullah expressed strong opposition to the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, criticizing it as targeting a single religious charitable institution. He confirmed his party, the National Conference, will oppose the bill in Parliament. The ongoing operation in Kathua to capture terrorists remains a top priority, as security forces continue their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

