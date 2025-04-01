Diplomatic Deadlock: US Efforts to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Truce Hit a Snag

The diplomatic efforts of the United States to mediate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have hit a roadblock, according to Germany's chief diplomat on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, characterized the talks as deadlocked, although she emphasized the importance of Europe's continued support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the prolonged conflict, voicing his commitment to ending the war swiftly. Trump mentioned the possibility of imposing further sanctions on Russia, accusing Ukraine of resisting a mineral resources agreement with the US.

China's involvement, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressing support for peace initiatives, complicates the dynamics, considering its economic ties with Russia. Nonetheless, the overarching sentiment remains that negotiations are far from a breakthrough as both countries show no signs of halting their military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)