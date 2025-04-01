Left Menu

Annalena Baerbock Urges NATO: Beware of Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warns the United States against Russian stalling tactics ahead of a NATO meeting. Emphasizing unconditional support for Ukraine, she insists peace will only come when Russia acknowledges defeat. Baerbock also discusses potential US agreements on minerals with Ukraine, stressing EU compatibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:30 IST
Annalena Baerbock Urges NATO: Beware of Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'
Annalena Baerbock

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned against falling for any 'stalling tactics' by Russian President Vladimir Putin. She emphasized the importance of not engaging with these strategies as NATO foreign ministers prepare to convene in Brussels.

The minister's statements came as tensions remain high between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. Baerbock, part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's outgoing government, underscored the necessity of supporting Ukraine unconditionally, noting that the peace talks between Russia and the US remain at a standstill.

During her visit to Kyiv, Baerbock addressed the need for any potential minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine to comply with EU law, citing the existing European deal with Ukraine. Her remarks underline Europe's strategic interests amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025