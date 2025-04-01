Annalena Baerbock Urges NATO: Beware of Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warns the United States against Russian stalling tactics ahead of a NATO meeting. Emphasizing unconditional support for Ukraine, she insists peace will only come when Russia acknowledges defeat. Baerbock also discusses potential US agreements on minerals with Ukraine, stressing EU compatibility.
On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned against falling for any 'stalling tactics' by Russian President Vladimir Putin. She emphasized the importance of not engaging with these strategies as NATO foreign ministers prepare to convene in Brussels.
The minister's statements came as tensions remain high between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. Baerbock, part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's outgoing government, underscored the necessity of supporting Ukraine unconditionally, noting that the peace talks between Russia and the US remain at a standstill.
During her visit to Kyiv, Baerbock addressed the need for any potential minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine to comply with EU law, citing the existing European deal with Ukraine. Her remarks underline Europe's strategic interests amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
