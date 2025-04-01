Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy

Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal claims the Punjab government has removed security for senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia, citing a 'witch-hunt.' The AAP government is accused of targeting Majithia and being involved in a past attempt on Badal's life. Majithia condemns the actions amid ongoing drug case investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:01 IST
The political arena in Punjab is charged with controversy as Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, announced that senior party figure Bikram Singh Majithia has had his security detail removed by the state government. The move has been labeled a 'witch-hunt' by the AAP government against Majithia, according to Badal.

Adding to the tension, Badal accused the government of previously attempting to implicate Majithia in a drug case, a situation compounded by an earlier assassination attempt on Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attempt was thwarted, but Badal sees the withdrawal of Majithia's security as an extension of these adversarial actions.

Majithia himself criticized the government's decision to remove his security, alleging that it is part of broader efforts to silence him. He also noted the ongoing investigation into drug accusations against him, with a new special investigation team now overseeing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

